Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0720 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $1,603.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00469595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002508 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.