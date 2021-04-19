Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post sales of $36.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.10 million and the lowest is $33.93 million. Greenlane posted sales of $33.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $161.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.85 million to $167.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 333,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $446.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock worth $723,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

