GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Down 4.8%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.99. 6,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,204,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

