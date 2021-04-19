Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Griffon reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Griffon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Griffon by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Griffon by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,236. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.