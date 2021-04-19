Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

