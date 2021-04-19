Grupo Santander Downgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Underweight

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $21.30 on Monday, reaching $624.39. 38,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.46 and its 200-day moving average is $496.55. ASML has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $262.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

