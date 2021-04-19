G&S Capital LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

