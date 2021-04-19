G&S Capital LLC Purchases 1,676 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

