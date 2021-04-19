Hall Laurie J Trustee Raises Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.