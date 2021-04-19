Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,143 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,207. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

