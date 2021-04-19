Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

HYD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.47. 19,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

