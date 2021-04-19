Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $802,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.14. 416,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

