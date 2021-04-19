Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $932,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,672 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 220,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,407,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

