Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 535 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.29. The company had a trading volume of 100,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,647. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.67 and a 12-month high of $272.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day moving average is $232.08.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

