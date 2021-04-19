Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK remained flat at $$77.47 during trading on Monday. 254,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

