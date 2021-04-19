Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 302 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

