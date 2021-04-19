Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 47 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

AMGN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

