Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 526 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,840. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

