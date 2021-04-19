Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.85

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,777,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

