Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €111.40 ($131.06).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €113.60 ($133.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.45. Sixt has a one year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a one year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

