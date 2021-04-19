HC Wainwright Boosts Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target to $16.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

