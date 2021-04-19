Head-To-Head Comparison: Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) & Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse 2.19% 5.97% 2.60%

Risk and Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.07, suggesting that its stock price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 2.50 $174.45 million $2.46 40.22

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Granite City Food & Brewery and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 1 15 6 1 2.30

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $83.43, indicating a potential downside of 15.66%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

