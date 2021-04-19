Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $30,000 Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Abiomed by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Abiomed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,564,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $330.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

