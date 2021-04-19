HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEI. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.47 ($87.61).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €80.44 ($94.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of -7.46. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 1-year high of €79.44 ($93.46). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.26.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

