Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Hits $202,196.13

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $202,196.13 and $156.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003228 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002313 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

