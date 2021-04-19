HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

HFG stock opened at €73.64 ($86.64) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

