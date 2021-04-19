Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,681 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $160,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 980,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 272,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HP stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

