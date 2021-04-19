Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Position Lifted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Heritage Insurance worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

