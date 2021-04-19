High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

HLNFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of HLNFF opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

