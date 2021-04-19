Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 135,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.69 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

