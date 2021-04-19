Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 247,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 671,037 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hill International by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hill International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

HIL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $161.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

