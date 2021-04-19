Hoge Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.94 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $100.83 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00063438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00086628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00646016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 413,194,794,514 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

