Homeros Price Reaches $0.0569 on Top Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Homeros has a market cap of $29.29 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

