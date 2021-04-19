Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $5,651,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

