Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $43,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Geron by 4,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 961,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Geron by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 444,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 435,807 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 782.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 272,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 241,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Geron stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $468.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

