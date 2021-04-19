Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $59,000 in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $674.33 million, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

