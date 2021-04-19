Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

