HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.