HSBC Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $98.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

JD.com stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

