HT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VMBS stock remained flat at $$53.58 on Monday. 3,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,313. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

