Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $944.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $944.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $924.50 million and the highest is $967.55 million. Hub Group posted sales of $838.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

