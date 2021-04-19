Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUSN traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $2.27. 5,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Hudson Capital has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

