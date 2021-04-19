Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,548 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. 192,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,980,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

