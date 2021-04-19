Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 852 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 202,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,981,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.15. 205,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

