Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. 131,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

