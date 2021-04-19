HUNT (HUNT) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $43.28 million and $31,535.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00642642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.35 or 0.06611652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040480 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

