Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,215 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $30,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

NYSE:HUN opened at $29.36 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

