HYA Advisors Inc Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 60,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,978. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,415.86, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

