HYA Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 0.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 664,268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 556,275 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 422,383 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.18. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

