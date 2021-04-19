HYA Advisors Inc Invests $247,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 142,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,376. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

